Shanna Smith, assistant principal at Belgrade High School, is poised to step into the school’s top job when Principal Paul Lamb retires at the end of June.
Shortly after Superintendent Godfrey Saunders told her Tuesday afternoon that he will recommend her for the job, Smith told the Belgrade News, “I can say this is the proudest and most privileged moment I’ve had in my life.”
Smith, 44, says she applied for the position because Belgrade’s school and community values line up with her own. She was raised in a sixth-generation cattle ranching family in Melrose, Mont., with an emphasis on the value of hard work, helping neighbors, and understanding that every individual’s role in society is different but important.
The Belgrade community’s response to the current COVID-19 crisis is but one example of those values in action, Smith believes.
“It’s phenomenal to see how the staff, community and parents have responded,” she said. “I want to build on this.”
She said her first task as principal will be to develop a plan – collectively with staff, students and the community – to weather the current crisis and move forward.
“I believe in the school district and school community,” she said. “I want us to be progressive and fighting at all times to be the best we can be. We need not accept mediocrity.”
Smith, 44, came to the Belgrade School District 12 years ago after teaching for seven years in Three Forks. She has served as one of two assistant principals at Belgrade High for six years, and prior to that was an English teacher at the alternative high school and Belgrade Middle School, as well as the BHS head girls basketball coach.
She earned her teaching credentials at Montana State University in 2001, after receiving a degree in English literature from MSU while attending on a Division I basketball scholarship. When her mother asked her at graduation what she was going to do with an English lit degree, the question motivated Smith to pursue a career in education, which she now describes as “the greatest profession anyone could be in.
“I’m inspired by it, I won’t leave it, and I’m going to continue the quest,” she said.
Looking ahead to the challenges facing Belgrade High School, Smith said they are the same as those faced by schools all over Montana – dealing with growth, keeping up with the times and providing resources to teachers and families. But she also predicts that things may be a little different after the COVID-19 quarantine ends, because students and families are realizing anew the value of classroom instruction provided by caring teachers.
“Before this, technology ruled – people thought it would replace educators, but the fact is it’s the teachers that make the heart of education tick. Now (under the quarantine), people are recognizing the importance of the teachers in the classroom and their relationships in class.”
“I think that’s a positive in this,” she said. “Our teachers love our students and (the students) love what we do. Respect is going to come back both ways.”
Smith was one of four finalists interviewed for the principal position. All were interviewed last week by two committees comprising staff, parents and a school board member, then individually by Saunders on Monday.
Saunders said Smith rose to the top of the field because of her “unbelievable work ethic, her knowledge of our standards-based instruction, and her ability to convey to the committees what she could do for Belgrade High School and the community.”
Smith, who was named Assistant Principal of the Year in 2017 by the Montana Association of Secondary School Principals, credits numerous colleagues and administrators for preparing her for the new job. They include past and present superintendents, outgoing Principal Lamb, and Belgrade Middle School Principal Julie Mickolio, who supervised her administrative internship.
She said that as BHS principal, she will be committed to addressing issues from staff and families quickly and respectfully, and she vows that she won’t let people down.
“This is an opportunity of a lifetime – I’ve embraced it with my whole heart,” she said.