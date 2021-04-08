Belgrade school officials have embarked on a campaign to educate voters about how the outcome of the May 4 levy election would affect district programs.
The district is asking voters for a levy increase for the elementary district of $950,000. Superintendent Godfrey Saunders says that if the levy doesn’t pass, the district will be forced to make significant cuts “as far away from the classroom as possible.”
Those would include middle school sports; middle school clubs that require a stipend; theater and music programs; music stipend activities; and low revenue-producing sports at the high school, including track, tennis, wrestling, golf, cross country, and speech and debate.
The Belgrade News will publish a more comprehensive look at threatened programs in next week’s (April 15) edition.
During a Tuesday evening Town Hall discussion about the levy on Zoom, Saunders answered questions from parents and concerned citizens, reiterating that Belgrade is having difficulty hiring staff and is losing personnel to other districts because it can’t offer competitive wages.
Asked whether the district has considered moving to a four-day week if the levy doesn’t pass, he said that option has not been considered, but “We will have to renegotiate our contract with our unions. Hours and days would be in that agreement.”
Though district is not asking voters to increase the high school district levy in May, high school programs – most likely non revenue-producing sports – still would be affected if the elementary district levy doesn’t pass, Saunders added.
Adding to the budgetary issues are Title IX regulations requiring districts to adhere to gender participation percentages, he explained.
“If you have equal numbers of sports but those sports include 40 percent male population and only 20 percent female population, that doesn’t cut it,” Saunders said.
Saunders told the Belgrade News this week that the district is sending an informational brochure to patrons, in addition to posting information on the district’s website.
Passage of the elementary district levy would increase the annual taxes on a home with an assessed market value of $100,000 by approximately $22.55 and on a home with an assessed market value of $200,00 by $45.11.
Saunders noted that tax assessed values are significantly lower than actual market values. Tax assessed values for individual properties can be found on the Gallatin County website, and school district’s website has a tax calculator to make it easier for people to figure out how their bills would change.
The district also is asking voters to increase building reserve fund levies for both the elementary and high school districts.
In other district news, Saunders said the elementary attendance boundary committee is still seeking input from citizens. Comments and questions may be submitted via e-mail to gsaunders@bsd44.org this week.