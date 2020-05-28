The Belgrade School District, which has been providing free “Grab-N-Go” meals for children in the community since the onset of the COVID-19 school shutdowns, will continue to provide the service throughout the summer.
In the past, summer meals have been provided to Belgrade youth by the Gallatin Valley Food Bank. Lyra Leigh-Nedbor, the coordinator for the food bank’s child nutrition programs, said she approached the district about continuing the Grab-N-Go service this summer because of advantages that could be realized by both entities.
Leigh-Nedbor said the food bank has provided summer meals in Belgrade in past summers, thanks to the help of volunteers, most of whom live in Belgrade. But because it was a lot to ask volunteers to drive back and forth between Belgrade and the food bank in Bozeman – and because the school district has been managing the Grab-N-Go program very well this spring while schools were shut down – she said it made sense to ask the district if it would continue the program through the summer.
The school board approved the plan at its May 14 meeting. District Food Service Director Brittany Moats told trustees that 60 to 100 children have been part of the summer meals program in past years, but she expects the participation rate may be higher this summer. She said the district is currently serving 480-550 Grab-N-Go breakfasts and lunches per day.
Moats said she expects the summer program to be managed by two staff members, but if demand is high, more staff and volunteers may be required. The program is designed to reimburse itself through state funding, so if the district incurs more cost, the reimbursement rate will rise accordingly, she said.
Summer meals will be provided to any child age 18 or under in Belgrade upon request. Meals can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday-Friday in the Belgrade Middle School parking lot (in the U-shaped driveway facing Spooner Road), or in the Ridgeview Elementary parking lot. Sites and pick-up times are subject to change throughout the summer, so families are advised to monitor the district website for updates.
For more information or to sign up for meals, contact the Food Service office at (406) 924-2516.