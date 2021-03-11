School trustees this week approved an agreement between the Belgrade Elementary and High School districts that will allow the two entities to pool money under certain circumstances to their mutual advantage.
Creating multi-district cooperatives has been allowed in Montana since 2005, and the tool is commonly used by other AA districts all over the state. The practice allows participating districts to transfer reserve funds into a joint pool that can be put to use where it is most needed, regardless of which entity made the contribution.
The Belgrade School Board has been looking into the possibility of forming an agreement between the high school and elementary districts for some time, and seriously for about the past year, according to District Clerk Jay Bates. While considering the idea, trustees checked with other districts to see how they have used the statute to their advantage. Steve Johnson, former operations manager for the Bozeman School District, presented information to the board and answered trustees’ questions at their meeting last month.
In a recent interview, Bates explained that at the end of a given fiscal year, school districts may retain only a certain percentage of reserves based on the next year’s total budget. Without an interlocal agreement in place, funds in excess must be returned to the state.
However, with the agreement, “If at one year end there is anything left over, a transfer would be made out of general funds into the interlocal agreement,” he said. The money in the cooperative fund could then be used where most needed by either the high school or elementary district.
For example, Bates said, the fund could be tapped to address budget shortfalls due to decreased state funding in the event of an enrollment dip.
“Say our enrollment goes down and costs continue to go up because of payroll – we need to pay those costs,” he said. “This mechanism would help us with that.”
Mike Waterman, director of business services for Bozeman schools, said interlocal agreements allow districts “to spread out their cost and resources over time.”
“We use it a lot,” he said.
Asked for an example, Waterman said administrators knew Bozeman would lose the economies of scale that existed under one roof at Bozeman High School when the district opened its second high school this year.
“We’ve been able to put money away and smooth out that transition,” he said, adding that the district has used pooled money to pay for staffing and operating expenses at the new high school.
Waterman said allowable uses vary from agreement to agreement, and Bozeman’s has “wide latitude for allowable use.”
The three-year Belgrade agreement, which will go into effect in June, specifies that the cooperative will “perform any services, activities, and undertakings of the participating districts” and “provide for the joint funding and operation and maintenance of all participating districts.”
The agreement states that either party may terminate the agreement at any time, with remaining funds returned to the respective districts in proportion to their enrollment at the time of termination.
In other business this week, trustees:
• Approved a memorandum of understanding between the district and its classified employees to extend the current contract from June 30, 2021 to June 30, 2023, along with an agreement to meet annually during the extension period to negotiate compensation.
• Authorized a new coaching positions at the high school – one track and field coach and one JV tennis coach.
• Amended language in five district policies in response to new legislation.