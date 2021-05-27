Belgrade school trustees agreed this week to solicit proposals to fix a sewer problem at the district administrative office believed to have been caused by a collapsed clay sewer line.
In an interview with the Belgrade News, Superintendent Godfrey Saunders said a significant amount of raw sewage overflowed from a toilet at the district office a few weeks ago, but nobody yet knows for sure what caused the backup or the extent of the problem.
Saunders told school board members during a special meeting Tuesday that when plumbers initially came to try to flush the line, their equipment could pass no further than about 110 feet. It is suspected that the clay sewer line has collapsed.
In talking over the problem with city officials, Saunders said he learned it will be the school district’s responsibility to repair the problem, perhaps to the tune of around $200,000. Saunders said that figure is “a guess,” and it is hoped the request for proposal (RFP) authorized by trustees this week will solicit more pinpointed bids.
Saunders said cleaning and damage repair costs in the administrative building will be covered by insurance, but it is likely that building reserve funds will be used for the sewer line repair.
Meanwhile, the district office has been sufficiently cleaned and sanitized, but there is only one working toilet in the building. That situation has prompted administrators to consider moving their operations into the Heck school building this summer, as students will not be returning to Heck Quaw in the fall, but instead will attend the brand new Story Creek Elementary.
Though the last day of school is June 8, Saunders said movers probably won’t be available to move things out of the building to Story Creek until July, meaning that administrators probably won’t be moving before then.
The sewage problem also is affecting the Quaw building, Saunders added. Principal Lori Degenhart said the restrooms near the Quaw gym have been shut down, but there are others in the building that staff and students have been able to use.
Meanwhile, a committee formed several months ago to make decisions about the future use of the Heck Quaw complex is next scheduled to meet in June, Saunders said. Among uses for the facilities that have been considered are:
n Alternative school
n Expanded district office/board room
n Adult education/night school/summer school
n Recreation center/community hall
n Head Start/preschool/childcare center
n Heck Quaw kindergarten school