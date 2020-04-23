The Belgrade School District has decided not to ask the city of Belgrade for relief from higher-than-anticipated impact fees being assessed on construction of the new elementary school on Bolinger Road.
As the Belgrade News reported last week, the district budgeted impact fees for the project based on rates that were in effect prior to an increase last summer. City Planning Director Jason Karp said the estimated new fees for the school project are about $161,000 higher than they would have been under the old schedule. Despite the increase, school officials had hoped the project would be grandfathered into the old schedule.
Superintendent Godfrey Saunders said he felt it was worth asking the city if a fee adjustment could be made, but he said he understood the city’s
position after discussing the issue with City Manager Ted Barkley a few days ago.
“When you’re doing a project like this, you try to scrimp and save,” Saunders said. “We were hoping we could do it for less, and it didn’t hurt to ask.”
Barkley said he and Saunders reviewed the significant impact the new school will have on city services, which include burdens on city utility systems as well as offsite impacts in several directions from the Bolinger Road site.
Barkley added that assessing the fees within the school district boundaries will spread the cost among taxpayers over a much larger geographic area instead of only within the city.
“Their tax base is much bigger than ours,” Barkley pointed out. “Paying for needed infrastructure through impacts fees throughout the district spreads the burden out.”