Technology Director Aaron Nickles told the Belgrade School Board the district is flirting with disaster if a backup data center isn’t purchased.
The current data center, which basically provides everything for the district to run properly, is located in the Quaw Elementary School basement under a multiple-toilet bathroom that consistently leaks on top of the equipment.
The infrastructure can’t be moved due to the location of the internet connection, Nickles said. Currently the data center is being protected by a piece of plywood covered with a tarp. Other key computer equipment is in a similar situation.
Nickles wants $98,779 to purchase a back-up system to use if the current system dies, which he said is highly likely due to plumbing woes.
“We’ve had three water leaks since school started, two were major, and we happened to be there,” he told the board. “Every week is something new down there.”
The board voted to form a committee to determine how to pay for the technology equipment and other measures. Trustees will likely vote on the purchase in a special meeting before Christmas in two week.s