The Belgrade School Board approved a May 5 mill levy election Monday to shore up the financially struggling elementary district.
Trustees will ask residents for $700,000, an increase of 13.12 mills, for a host of needs to run the school. The district is not seeking a high school levy.
The district will also ask for two technology levies for both the elementary and high school districts, but trustees did not approve the measure Monday until school officials present a financial break down of the levies.
As it stands, the district is considering a $400,000 tech levy for the elementary side, and a $200,000 tech levy for the high school district.
State law separates school districts into two entities, and each must financially stand on its own. Right now, the elementary district has a $300,000 shortfall, according to Superintendent Godfrey Saunders. Clerk Jay Bates said the district is dipping into one-time federal funds to plug the gap, but the practice is not sustainable. The district has struggled to get levies to pass.
Also on the ballot will be two seats on the board held by Trustees Davey Lynn Haglund and Ted Mongeon.
In other business, trustees approved a buy-sell agreement for a 20-acre plot along Bolinger Road for the new elementary school voters approved.
The agreement is for $2.445 million, but the land itself is about $445,000. The remaining money is for road and infrastructure work the developer will conduct on the school’s behalf to satisfy city regulations.