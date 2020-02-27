It has to be said, Belgrade High School ceramics’ students are “on fire!”
For the sixth year in seven years, Montana’s sole representation into the National K-12 Ceramic Competition comes from Belgrade High School. Senior James Hookano’s porcelain sculpture“Bernice” and Sean Poppleton’s white earthenware platter “Lies of Madness” were selected as two of the 150 pieces from 1,000 entries to exemplify the best in high school ceramics for 2020.
The National K-12 Ceramics Competition is an annual juried ceramics competition for students in the United States. Designed to showcase the best K-12 ceramic work in the country, the exhibition takes place in a different city each year in conjunction with the annual conference of The National Council On Education for the Ceramic Arts. This year the 54th Annual NCECA conference is being held in Richmond, Virginia, March 25-28.