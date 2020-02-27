Principal Paul Lamb has announced he will leave Belgrade High School at the end of June, and the search for his replacement will begin immediately, according to Superintendent Godfrey Saunders.
Lamb, 53, who announced his decision on Friday, said he has been considering the change for about a year and a half for reasons he didn’t wish to disclose.
“I feel like it’s time to move on and make a difference somewhere else,” he told the Belgrade News this week.
Lamb has spent most of his 30-year career at Belgrade High School. After graduating from the University of Montana, he taught for two years in Missoula, then came to Belgrade where he taught math for 19 years. He served as assistant principal for three years, then was named principal six years ago.
Lamb said he has witnessed a great deal of change during his tenure at Belgrade High. When he came to the school, the student body numbered 400, less than half this year’s 1,001. During his 19 years as a teacher, the school had seven different principals.
“I provided stability in leadership here at this school,” he said when asked to name the accomplishments of which he is most proud. “For the past six years, I have calmed the waters and got the high school moving in a great direction. I think I’m leaving the school in a good position, ready to transition to a new leader.”
He cited other significant accomplishments, including the implementation of a block schedule four years ago and helping to pass the $25 million bond issue that financed the recent major remodel of the high school.
“The community saw the value and saw we were setting ourselves up for the future,” he said.
Superintendent Saunders agreed, saying, “He did a great job communicating needs to the community and overseeing that (renovation) process from beginning to end.”
Saunders said the administration will be cognizant of the community’s trust in Lamb as the search for his successor begins.
“It’s difficult when you have to replace someone the community has become comfortable with – they trust him,” Saunders said. “He has a successful record, and that’s difficult to replace.”
Lamb said he decided to submit his resignation now, because he and his wife will be “empty-nesters” next year and therefore free to consider opportunities locally and outside the Gallatin Valley. He has applied for principal jobs out of state, as well as different sorts of jobs in Montana.
Despite the challenges inherent in his leadership role, he said, “I loved the 28 years I was here – I wouldn’t have wanted to do it anywhere else. This Belgrade community has been awesome and very supportive of me and everything I’ve tried to do.”
Prior to advertising the position, Saunders said administrators will gather input from the high school staff about the qualifications they would like to see in the school’s next leader. As a baseline, the district will seek applicants with good relationship skills and familiarity with day-to-day budgeting and operations, as well as experience dealing with growth and change like that happening in Belgrade.
Saunders said and the public will be invited to be part of the selection process, probably through “meet-and-greet” events with finalists. He stressed that community buy-in will be an important part of the process.
“Mr. Lamb will be missed. He did a lot of great things for the high school and the district, as well,” Saunders said.