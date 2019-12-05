The addition of two full-time orchestra classes to this year’s schedule grew out of an effort by BMS band teacher Ben Blixt, who for the past couple of years taught exploratory orchestra classes during 30-minute morning advisory periods. Interest caught on, and 53 Belgrade middle-schoolers are enrolled in full-time orchestra classes this year, 40 of them fifth-graders. A fundraising pancake breakfast will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8-11 a.m. at Belgrade Middle School, with the goal of raising $5,000 to purchase instruments for students to borrow or rent if they are unable to purchase their own.