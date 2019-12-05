The halls are alive with the sound of music at Belgrade Middle School, and funds raised at a Santa Pancake Breakfast this weekend will ensure the school’s fledgling orchestra program continues to grow and thrive.
String musical instruction is a fairly new option for BMS students, according to Principal Julie Mickolio, who said this is the first year it has been offered as a full-time elective. The addition of two full-time orchestra classes to this year’s schedule grew out of an effort by BMS band teacher Ben Blixt, who for the past couple of years taught exploratory orchestra classes during 30-minute morning advisory periods.
Interest caught on, and 53 Belgrade middle-schoolers are enrolled in full-time orchestra classes this year, 40 of them fifth-graders, Mickolio said.
With the new program have come costs, and BMS instrumental teacher Cindy Stone has her sights set on building the school’s inventory of orchestra instruments, which now consists only of two upright basses. Stone, who is teaching the orchestra classes, explained that school districts with orchestral programs typically own cellos and basses for students so that they don’t have to haul large, fragile, wooden instruments to and from school every day. And ideally – as also is typical in instrumental music programs – schools make available violins and violas for students to borrow or rent if they are unable to purchase their own.
“We had several students who wanted to play this year, but didn’t have a way to acquire instruments,” Stone said. “We want to purchase instruments that students can borrow. My goal is to have district instruments at school that can be shared between classes, and students can have their own at home. That means kids are practicing more at home and instruments aren’t getting damaged (in transport).”
Toward that end, Friends of Belgrade Music has stepped in to help put on a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8-11 a.m. at Belgrade Middle School, with the goal of raising $5,000 for instruments. The cost is $14.
“That would be a really good start,” Stone said, adding that to equip the program adequately will cost considerably more than that.
She said teachers, students, parents, administrators and the business community have stepped up to help with Saturday’s event. Albertsons and Town and Country have donated food
Knife Bistro has donated breakfast meats, and Pierce Flooring is providing beverages. Friends of Belgrade Music will provide the pancake mix.
Santa also has the breakfast on his calendar, and has agreed to pose for pictures throughout the morning.
“Music is so foundational to children’s education,” Stone said. “This is a really exciting time in Belgrade for orchestra.”
Renee Mattimoe, a parent member of Belgrade Parents and Teachers for Kids, said signs will be up around the middle school on Saturday morning to direct patrons to the proper building entrance.