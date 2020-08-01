Childcare tops the list for reasons for a change of mind in why the Belgrade School District is reconsidering a full-time schedule rather than the blended in-class and online learning approved last month, according to school officials.
“The district would become a major player in the child care arena,” Superintendent Godfrey Saunders wrote to staff on Saturday morning. “If only a quarter of our 1st - 7th grade students were displaced by the three “off” days in this model, that would mean child care for roughly 600 students.”
He also wrote “Some families will have to choose between leaving young kids (elementary age) home alone or working to provide for the family.”
The Belgrade School Board is meeting Monday morning at 7 a.m. at the high school auditorium to rethink its July 23. The district sent a letter to parents on Friday morning, July 31, reading the school is considering a full-time school option rather than the approved vote.
“Another option which is being considered is In-person, which means school as normal with social distancing and masks required,” according to the release. The document went on to say that parents could opt out of this plan for an online model.
The same document was not provided to teachers and staff who claimed they were left in the dark, according to school officials. The meeting agenda only says “Possible New Reopening Model” without further explanation. Usually board meetings have a packet that includes information explaining the agenda items. Administrative Secretary Brittney Bateman said Thursday “There is no material for this meeting.”
The Saturday letter acknowledged the confusion and concern among staff and laid out the option being considered. It is as follows:
“Full Time (with a remote option): This will look differently than it has in the past, & would include methods enabling us to follow the CDC guidelines as closely as possible. Students will be wearing masks, with specific mask breaks implemented into the day. In an attempt to limit exposure, students would receive instruction in smaller groups. This may mean students would be eating lunch in the classroom. It may limit elective options for students. Options such as one way traffic flows and limiting unnecessary hallway access have also been discussed. Administrators are also looking at ways in which CDC, County Health Department and the Academy of Pediatrics guidelines can best be implemented in the classrooms. Schools will have frequent & thorough cleaning procedures in place, to limit exposure to the COVID virus.
“Remote Option: This option will feature a structured approach to teaching and learning. It will be implemented differently from our approach last Spring. Some of the aspects of this model will include specifics such as guidelines for communicating with students, google classroom lessons, periodic assessments, & posting lessons on the website so they can be accessed by students and parents. This model will be a more robust approach, so teachers, students and parents have greater clarity about our remote learning model.”
It is unclear why Saunders didn’t explain his change of mind earlier. Saunders has refused to respond to Belgrade News questions since Thursday.