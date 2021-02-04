Do neighbors of Belgrade High School really want to live in a residential parking zone?
That’s the question city officials are asking as they attempt to determine whether to require permits to park on the streets during school hours.
The idea to create a parking zone near the school was floated last fall in response to complaints from neighbors about parked student cars preventing delivery people and visitors from accessing their homes. In November, the Belgrade City Council discussed an idea to create a residential parking zone on North Hoffman from roughly Penwell to Park; on West Park between Hoffman and Spooner; and on Spooner between Park and Triple Crown Road. It was suggested that people living in those areas would be required to purchase permits in the form of mirror hang tags in order to park along the streets near their homes.
The council was reluctant to move forward with the plan, and instead asked staff to seek help from school officials who might be able to require compel students to park in school parking lots rather than in the surrounding neighborhood. But district administrators replied they have no authority to prevent students from parking wherever they wish, so the Belgrade Police Department has been soliciting opinions about the creation of a parking zone from people living near the school.
Police Chief E.J. Clark told the City Council Monday that results have been mixed, with some opposed to the idea of having to pay for permits to park in the neighborhood, a handful in favor of the proposal, and the majority saying they don’t care one way or the other.