The city of Belgrade granted permission to the school district on Tuesday to install a new sewer line after an old clay line collapsed and led to raw sewage flooding the district administrative offices some weeks ago.
Superintendent Godfrey Saunders said school officials are talking with a construction firm about the job, though neither the cost of nor the timeline for the project has yet been determined. While all those matters are being worked out, most of the administrative staff is working in other places – at Heck Quaw School, the high school, and the Special Events Center, Saunders said.
Meanwhile, the district has solicited proposals to repair the flood damage in the administrative building and is awaiting responses. Saunders said the job will be fairly extensive, with the replacement of flooring, carpeting, drywall and some plumbing.
Monday’s School Board meeting was held at the high school because the board room where trustees usually meet was one of the places flooded with raw sewage, Saunders added.
“Three or four people are working in there, but most can’t go back in,” he said of the administrative building, which is located at 312 N. Weaver St. “It was inundated with raw sewage.”
Saunders said the new sewer line will run south from the administrative building to the city sewer main.
Repairs to the district office will be covered by insurance. The cost of replacing the sewer line will be borne by the school district, and Saunders said the funds will be taken from the building reserve account.