In an effort to keep schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Belgrade School Board voted Monday to increase compensation for substitute teachers between now and the end of the current school year.
Belgrade schools opened in August for full-time, in-person learning, but administrators worried from the outset that the district didn’t have enough staff to ensure doors could stay open. Only 90 people had registered as substitutes with the district before school opened in the fall, down from 150 a year earlier. Many substitutes on the list also are registered as subs in neighboring school districts.
Superintendent Godfrey Saunders said in September that staffing shortages were more likely than COVID incidence to force school closures, a prediction that came true in early November when the decision was made to close Belgrade High School for the rest of that month because it was understaffed. At the time, the district Human Resources Director John Blackman said, “The problem with the pandemic is not high case numbers, but if we have one person test positive for COVID, you may have several people out because they’re required to quarantine. It’s a bit of a juggle.”
Since then, the school board has had several discussions about how to incentivize substitutes to accept assignments in Belgrade. On Monday, the board voted to increase daily substitute pay for non-certified staff from $100 to $110, and for certified staff from $100 to $140 per day.
On Wednesday, Blackman said the changes make Belgrade’s compensation for substitutes “more comparable” to that offered by other area districts, and thus should make substitute assignments more attractive to non-employees. But perhaps more importantly, he said, the change will reward current certified staff members who are giving up their contractual preparatory periods to fill in for absent colleagues. Those teachers now will be compensated at the daily certified substitute rate for every six prep periods they forego to cover a class.
“Our teachers are all hands on deck, and we want to acknowledge that,” Blackman said. “We feel so fortunate to have staff that’s so willing to roll up their sleeves and want to help.”
District Clerk Jay Bates said he doesn’t expect the increase to have a substantial impact on the district’s budget.
“Our sub costs overall have gone down a little this year,” Bates said. “We’re increasing the rate to get people attracted to work here.”
Blackman said about 15 news substitutes have registered with the district, some of them new MSU graduates who just finished their student teaching in the fall semester.