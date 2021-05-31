While graduating high school is always an accomplishment, members of the Belgrade High School class of 2021 are particularly proud of their achievement in a school year unlike any other.
On Sunday at the Belgrade Special Events Center, family and friends gathered to watch as seniors, donned in caps, gowns and face masks, celebrated the end of their high school education.
“We have been through unprecedented times this last year, and they persevered,” School Board Chair Dee Batey told the audience.
Not only did they make it through four years of classes, extracurricular activities and tests, but as salutatorian Kenna Thomas said in her speech, they “did it through a pandemic.”
“I’m pretty sure it’s a given that now we can get through anything,” she said.
Thomas noted how exciting it was that the students were able to have an in-person graduation ceremony. She also took time to thank the staff for working to keep students in class five days a week throughout the school year and giving them a prom during a time when many schools across the state and country had to move to remote learning or alternate days in and out of school buildings.
Thomas said that while she knows all the students will continue to face new challenges as they pursue higher education or career opportunities, she has learned the important thing is to keep at it.
“We all are going to fail, but it’s important to get back up,” she said. “Be resilient, learn from your failure, and do your best.”
As part of the commencement ceremony, the BHS choir performed Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop” in a previously recorded video; the class of 1971 was honored; salutatorian Thomas and valedictorian Spencer Kayser gave speeches; and Montana This Morning anchor and producer Chet Layman delivered the commencement address.
Layman echoed Bailey’s awe at the commitment and success of the students in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
“You’ve done things none of us have,” he said. “The easiest thing you could have done is walk away, and you didn’t.”
Despite the challenges and restrictions unique to 2020 and 2021 that these students encountered, the mood on Sunday was full of hope and excitement for the future and the higher education or career opportunities that await them.
“It’s going to be fun to watch as you young people go out into the world and make your way,” Bailey said. “I know very well that you will succeed.”