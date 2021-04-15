The Belgrade School Board on Monday approved elementary school attendance boundaries that will go into effect when the new Story Creek Elementary opens in August.
The final boundaries differ somewhat from two prior proposed options that came out of a committee charged with developing the best plan while taking into account trends in community growth, including the population generated by the Prescott Ranch subdivision being built near the new school; keeping neighborhoods together so that students who live near one another will attend the same schools; avoiding the creation of “attendance islands”; and student demographics with regard to free and reduced lunch.
Superintendent Godfrey Saunders said the final version passed by the board incorporates suggestions offered to administrators by parents and community members.
Saunders said not every parent request could be accommodated, such as those by several families who wanted their children to stay at Saddle Peak, but “we didn’t have space for that.”
The approved option “evens out the number of students a little better but still allows for some growth at Story Creek,” Saunders said.
The accompanying map reflecting was provided by the district to show the final attendance boundaries, but questions about specific addresses should be directed to the district office.