The Gallatin Gateway School $7 million bond issue was voted down Tuesday by just 68 votes.
The measure lost 359 to 291 votes, or 55 percent to 45 percent.
The district “is faced with some hard decisions,” admitted Superintendent Theresa Keel.
If passed, the bond was to be paid back over 20 years. Parts of the school are more than 100 years old, but 83 percent of the bond was for overall “health and infrastructure issues” Keel told the Belgrade News.
The district, at the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon and the Gateway to Yellowstone, has 160 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
“I’m just so disappointed,” she continued. “Now the (1914) building won’t be renovated. Period. We can watch everything deteriorate.”
The school had already scheduled a meeting with local historical preservation folk for next week. Will they continue with an historical designation? Is there funding there?
“Possibly,” said Keel. “But even national preservation grants are matching funds. We still need to pay our half.”
The district can coble together bits of money here and there, for some repairs, but it’s nowhere near what the bond issue would have fixed, Keel said.
“Some of our systems are failing. We’ve got major problems in the kitchen; old plumbing; fire alarms. Every week something new breaks down around our ears. The board and the community are going to have to make hard choices. What will suffer?”
The initial impetus for the bond issue was a failing HVAC system, Keel continued.
“The controls for the system have totally died. You get heat but can’t control it. One room might be 95 degrees, but a room on the other side of the building will be on but have no heat. We’ll be using space heaters in our classrooms.”
It’s also a time for some community reflection, she said. Why exactly did the measure fail? Was there a reason beyond the simplistic “I don’t want my taxes to go up?”
“This loss will affect programs at the school. Now we need to make a ‘what to fix’ list, and how to pay for it.”
The school has earlier funds from a building reserve, about $100,000, and some federal COVID funds, and about $160,000 from a settlement with the Gateway Subdivision.
“It’s piecemeal and doesn’t add up to what is needed,” Keel contiuned.
“I won’t speculate what we might do. I can make a recommendation ... the community and the board will have to decide what they now want. That will be a long conversation.”
Part of that conversation will be figuring out if there was any reason for the bond defeat besides a total refusal to see property taxes increase.
“Do we wait for the voting base to get large (before we try again)? Does the defeat all boil down to ‘property tax’? Was there a reason besides ‘we don’t want our taxes to go up’?
“We’ll be prioritizing repairs. This whole community has some reflection to do on the election.”
Local media have covered the recent discovery of the school’s original school bell, which was removed from the school’s bell tower in 1970 for safety reasons. Returned from where it had been stored for 50 years in another part of the state, by a Gallatin Gateway alumnus, it now sits in the barn of Morgan Stuart, a local parent who spearheaded the detective work to find the bell.
Earlier, Keel told the Belgrade News that “the old schoolteacher in me would love to see it restored to the bell tower” and ring in classes.
Some 17 percent of the failed bond issue was for restoration work to the original 1914 part of the school, including the bell tower.
“It needs stabilizing, and that part of the school needs to be brought up to code (for the Americans With Disabilities Act). An elevator would be installed, and that would also stabilize the tower.
“Now we have some hard community decisions to make.
“We’ll move forward; this is a great little school.”