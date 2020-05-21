After the COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings derailed plans for this year’s Senior Sober party, organizers of the annual event for Belgrade High School graduates have decided to honor the Class of 2020 in a different way.
Though the class will not be able to gather as usual for a fun prize raffle, preceded by a party at The Ridge Athletic Club featuring such activities as swimming, basketball, dodge ball and poker, the committee has decided to bestow each member of the senior class with a gift to recognize their achievements.
The committee is scurrying to raise funds after the COVID-19 crisis “put us in more of a crisis mode,” said committee member Shelly Batey. Prior to the shutdown, fund-raising and business donations were on track, but they dried up quickly when the economy ground to a halt during the quarantine.
To raise necessary funds, the committee is selling yard signs for $20 honoring the Class of 2020. The goal is to raise enough to provide gifts for each of BHS’s 223 seniors, even though between 125 and 150 students normally attend the Senior Sober party, Batey said.
Anyone interested in purchasing a sign is asked to contact Stacy Konkol at (406) 570-7057 or stacykonkol@gmail.com. Payment can be made through Venmo or in person when the signs are delivered. All proceeds will go back to the senior class, Batey said.