Belgrade School Board Trustees heard a construction report from its representatives on the building costs of its new elementary school Monday that included room for some alternative additions requested by school administrators.
Bryan Tate of Tate Management, Inc. said the guaranteed maximum price for the school will be $16,266,849. The price tag will be boosted by $154,611 in alternate bids to accommodate additional items that needed board approval before being added to the bottom line.
Those items include a class room amplification system at $69,874; roller shades instead of mini blinds at $14,212; four fold-down basketball hoops at $40,687; and $29,837 in new kitchen equipment. The basketball hoops could be donated, which would eliminate that cost, Superintendent Godfrey Saunders told the board.
There was little discussion regarding the price tag among trustees Monday. The board previously debated the costs during a finance committee meeting on Friday, Trustee Frank Stock told the audience.
“It is a nice Montana blend of people doing the work,” he said.
Dick Anderson Construction is the construction manager at risk. In a nutshell, the designation means the company must deliver the project within the Guaranteed Maximum Price, according to industry officials. Anything over that price is covered by the construction manager. It is a common practice used by public entities around the Gallatin Valley. For instance, Gallatin County used the method when it built the detention center.
Construction is set to start this week with a ground breaking ceremony taking place Thursday at 10 a.m. at the site on Bolinger Road.
The district paid $2,432,200 for the parcel, but that cost includes almost a mile of necessary upgrades to Bolinger Road and other costly infrastructure work in the area.
The city won’t be providing funding for the paving of Bolinger Road, because it isn’t part of the state highway system and hasn’t been identified in the city’s capital improvement budget, according to city records. In February, Belgrade voters approved a $48 million bond to address growing pains experienced by the Belgrade School District.
The bond had four components but in this case it addresses the purchase of 18.9 acres along Bolinger Road across from three large developments in the works to build a 68,000-square foot elementary school that will replace Heck-Quaw Elementary School. The bond also allows for the purchase of land and build a second school south of I-90.