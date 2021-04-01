Gallatin Gateway School embraces an engaging learning culture in a safe, nurturing environment where each student thrives now and into the future. This is achieved by honoring the community’s rich culture and heritage, while being prepared for future advancements, effective learning modalities, and growth.
This vision is one of the driving forces for the school’s bond election in May. The district is about to pay off its only debt which helped with the last improvements to the school’s campus over 20 years ago. The new bond will provide security, health, code and life safety upgrades for the aging facilities.
Following the School’s Strategic Plan and Guiding Principles, he school board, building committee, educators and staff, along with the guidance from the Design/Build Team Martell/Cushing Terrell, worked diligently to obtain community input. The heritage of Gallatin Gateway and the 1915 portion of the building is important to keep and transform into viable and functional spaces. While the building project will rejuvenate the historic part of the school, it will also account for future sustained growth and needs for the next 10-20 years.
The $7 million bond request prioritizes the district’s immediate needs regarding safety, life and health and includes improving building security; adding thermal comfort and ventilation in the classrooms; updating the HVAC systems; consolidating the fire alarm systems; and replacing the non-serviceable electrical panels. The plan also includes remodeling the 1915 building; expanding the vehicular drop-off zones; expanding the common/cafeteria area with an updated kitchen; creating additional teaching spaces for future growth capacity; creating small learning community and grade grouping for the most effective learning; upgrading classrooms and labs; upgrading the library with flexible learning spaces; and expanding gymnasium seating.
It has taken us over a year to get to this point. We are so excited to move forward with the bond election having the support of this amazing community! This building holds so much history for so many, we are going to honor that and pave the way for future generations.
Gallatin Gateway School held an in-person informational session about the May school bond election earlier this week, and has scheduled a virtual meeting for April 6 at 6 p.m. For more information about the school bond and the building project, visit the school’s website at gallatingatewayschool.com or contact me at (406) 763-4415, ext. 13, or keel@gallatingatewayschool.com.