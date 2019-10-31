The Belgrade High School Advanced Ceramic students are collaborating with the 2018 Montana State Champion BHS ProStart team to host ‘Empty Bowls 2019’, a fundraiser for the Gallatin County Food Bank, November 9th from 11am to 3pm in the Belgrade High School Commons. Being held in conjunction with the Belgrade High School Community Open House, ‘Empty Bowls’ promises to “Feed the community while you feed yourself.” For $10, happy participants will receive yummy soup (8 recipes, including vegetarian, gluten free and dairy free options!) or chili (donated by Wendy’s!), bread, a beautiful hand-thrown bowl made by a Belgrade High School art student and immeasurable karmic return. It’s cold outside, let’s make sure everybody can get warm.