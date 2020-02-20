Belgrade High School plans to offer a program next year for students wishing to enter the workforce after high school as certified agricultural equipment technicians.
Belgrade Superintendent Godfrey Saunders said the district was approached about its interest in offering a program similar to one started last year in Conrad, Mont., after Belgrade applied for a Transformational Learning grant from the state. Some Belgrade School Board trustees also heard about the Conrad program at a conference last year and were interested in adding it to the Belgrade High School curriculum.
The Conrad district, in partnership with a local agricultural equipment dealership, launched its Trades Academy in January 2019 with a program for ag service technicians. The curriculum was designed so students would earn certifications and be ready to enter the workforce upon graduation.
Following that model, the Belgrade program will partner with the local John Deere dealer, Frontline Ag Solutions, to implement the proprietary John Deere University curriculum.
Sharyl Allen, former superintendent of Conrad schools who now works as a program manager for the Montana Office of Public Instruction, explained how the program works. Students accepted will progress through the curriculum’s academic modules, then have the opportunity to apply the principles they learn on actual equipment under the guidance of Frontline technicians.
While that experience is invaluable – Allen pointed out that no school district in Montana could afford to purchase a $900,000 combine so that students could practice – the industry partners are benefiting as well. She said one dealer told her that “it just makes sense that we would frontload (the workforce) instead of waiting on the back end.”
One dealership service manager told her a few months ago that when his technicians were grumbling about having the students in his shop, he told them to get used to it because it was going to be “the new normal.” And in November, an industry leader in North Dakota told her that the program is working so well that “we want this in all our communities.”
Students accepted into the program will receive classroom and online instruction, as well as hands-on shop experience. The curriculum covers all the skills necessary to be good technicians, including technical reading and writing. Allen said they will earn the foundational core technician certification, which covers the basics of pneumatics, mechanics and electronics. From there, they may opt to continue to earn additional certifications, she said.
Asked how many Belgrade students are expected to enroll at the outset, Saunders said it will depend on a number of factors.
“It’s not for every student, but it’s a unique opportunity for the right individual. It’s going to open up some doors for them,” he said.
“Transformational learning” is defined by the state as a “flexible system of pupil-centered learning that is designed to develop the full educational potential of each person.” The technician program is aimed at students who may not wish to pursue a post-secondary two- or four-year degree, but instead graduate from high school with employable skills.
Belgrade High Principal Paul Lamb said the district is meeting with industry representatives about the partnership this week, and Saunders said Allen will meet with the district within the next month to provide advice on the next necessary steps to roll out the program in the fall.
Saunders said he hopes that once the program proves successful it will lead to similar partnerships with other businesses in the community. Allen said she had heard interest being expressed by companies other than John Deere.
Saunders said the district successfully applied for grants that will offset the cost of the program. Allen said the Montana Legislature has established permanent funding for transitional learning programs aimed at making sure students who don’t wish to pursue academic degrees leave high school with marketable skills.