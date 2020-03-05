Thanks to the generosity of two local businesses, Willow Creek Public School has three new water bottle filling stations that are not only helping students stay hydrated, but already may have saved hundreds of plastic bottles from ending up in the landfill.
The school began a fund-raising campaign last fall to raise money for the stations, but progress was slow. A couple of employees at Northwest Pipe Fittings, a wholesale plumbing supplier with a store in Belgrade, heard about the effort and approached company management about the project. Northwest Pipe offered to donate the stations outright.
“We got Willow Creek out of the Go Fund Me page and said we’d take care of it,” said Blake Malone, marketing manager. “Northwest Pipe as a company wanted to do something for a small school.”
When Abe Ferreya of Three Forks Plumbing and Heating heard the school didn’t have funds to install the donated filling stations, his company stepped up to donate the approximately 30 hours of labor that was required.
“We have a small community, and everybody’s busy,” Ferreya said. “There’s no reason not to help when needed.”
Joyce Pollastro, a Willow Creek science teacher, said students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles to class, and all are drinking much more water during the day since the stations were installed. Each station is equipped with a counter that tracks usage.
“We’ve reduced well over 1,000 plastic water bottles in just over a month since the install,” she said.
Malone and Ferreya were among the
honored guests at a thank-you assembly at the school on Tuesday afternoon and both said they were touched by the students’ expression of appreciation. When the students were asked how many have been using the stations, all 60 raised their hands.
“It was really nice to see,” Malone said.
Ferreya said he and some of his employees returned to the office with “piles of homemade cards,” some featuring artwork of stick figures wielding plungers and pipe wrenches.
“That is better than any amount of money,” Ferreya said. “The whole crew was very happy.”