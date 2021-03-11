The Manhattan School District will ask voters in its high school district to approve a $143,673 operations levy in May.
If approved, the mills will increase by an estimated 9.73, raising taxes on a home with $100,000 assessed value by $13.14 per year.
Ann Heisler, the district’s business manager, said next year’s high school district budget will fall short by between $100,000 and $130,000 if the levy doesn’t pass.
Voters in the district defeated a $146,286 high school district levy last spring by a considerable margin, while voters in the elementary district passed a $192,810 levy in the same election.
During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, trustees said they favored asking voters for as little as possible. They decided against running another elementary operations levy and reasoned that the district could get by without running a technology levy because it has been able to use COVID relief funds for some of those purposes.
“We don’t run mill levies every year because we take our funds seriously – we don’t have a golden calf attitude here that we want, want, want,” said board Chair Rob Brownell. “As a board, I take a lot of responsibility for not raising taxes if we’re not feeling that it’s a real need that we do.”
He added that the high school district has not passed an operations levy since 2014.