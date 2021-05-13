Montana delivered sunshine and a nearly cloudless day.
Determined elementary-schoolers delivered tremendous effort, running a total of more than 505 miles.
And donors from 20 states delivered donations amounting to more than $20,000 to benefit educational in Manhattan Public Schools.
Last Thursday’s Manhattan Elementary annual Fun Run fund-raiser, sponsored by the Manhattan Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), was a huge success all around after having been postponed from its originally scheduled date last fall.
Over 240 kindergarten through fourth-grade students participated in the event, with each grade running on the high school track where the Manhattan Tigers football team won the state championship last fall.
Up first were the determined and optimistic kindergarteners, who ran without stopping until they received their 3D-printed Fun Run 2021 race medals from the school’s new 3D printer. The Manhattan students were able to watch the printer at work as part of the STEM curriculum provided by the PTO.
The kindergarten class ran a total of 316 laps for a total of 79 miles. And led by Mr. Adam Van Zee, physical education teacher, all five grade levels ran 2,023 laps (over 505 miles) during the single day.
New this year to the event was an online platform to view fund-raising progress by each of the 15 elementary school classes as they competed for prizes for most laps run, most funds raised, and most Tiger spirit. Winners will be rewarded with special field trips.
Online donations came from donors in 20 different states, and the $20,250 raised will be used to pay for, among other things, new STEAM initiatives and a novel teacher-based curriculum.
Nearly every K-4 student in the May 6 event.
The Manhattan PTO extends special thanks to the Bozeman Running Company, Camp Creek Coffee and Missy Short Photography for their contributions to the event.