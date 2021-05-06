For the second year in a row, Manhattan voters this week turned down a high school operations levy request, forcing the district to move to its contingency plan to fund programs for the next academic year.
Superintendent Brian Ayers said Wednesday he is disappointed the levy failed, but stressed, “I don’t view a failed levy as the community not supporting schools.”
Instead, he said it’s clear the district failed to effectively communicate its need for the funding, and he vowed to attempt to fix that problem next year.
“I need to get out in the community and connect with people are voting ‘no’ and find out why,” Ayers said.
Last spring, Manhattan passed an operations levy in its elementary district, but voters turned down a request for funding in the high school district. This year the district tried again, asking voters for $143,673 to fund high school operations, but stopping short of requested more money for the elementary district even though it is needed.
Ayers said the defeat will translate to a $150,000 deficit in both districts, so administrators will pivot to Plan B.
“We’ll be using some one-time-only money to maintain staffing and programs, but one-time monies are not sustainable,” Ayers said. “It’s going to be tight, but we’re going to be fine. The staff will do what they need to do with the resources we have.”
Ayers noted that some of the one-time funding, particularly that related to COVID relief, must be spent in particular ways. He said the district will work hard to find allowable ways to use the funds to most effectively benefit the schools.
He added that a particular disappointment for him concerning the levy’s failure is the limitations that places on the district during contract negotiations.
“That’s something that’s weighed heavily on my heart since the results came out,” Ayers said, adding that the district had hoped it could work to raise salaries to help employees keep up with the rising cost of living.
Where allowable, he added, the district will use COVID relief funds to retain staff in the coming year.
“It’s going to be tight, but we’re going to be fine,” Ayers told the Belgrade News. “Our staff will do what they do with the resources we have.”
Bryan Petersen, newly elected to the Manhattan School Board Tuesday, said that he, too, is confident Manhattan will weather the disappointment and allocate resources to best serve its students. He said he is looking forward to serving the community.
The other trustee elected Tuesday was incumbent Matt White. Challenger Joel Pitsch captured 25 percent of the vote, compared to 33.6 and 39.9 percent for Petersen and White respectively.