Manhattan High School is planning a traditional commencement ceremony for graduates and their families, incorporating as many customs as possible while respecting state social distancing guidelines and health authority recommendations.
The ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 31, at 2 p.m. in the high school’s varsity gymnasium. Principal Jason Slater said the plan calls for up to four family members per graduate to attend, assuming that number complies with county health department guidelines in place at the end of the month. A Belgrade News article last Thursday incorrectly stated that no spectators would be allowed at the ceremony.
The tentative plan calls for students and staff members to be seated 6 feet apart on the floor, with spectators seated in bleachers on the main level and upper deck.
Slater said the ceremony will be live-streamed, and the school will provide a professional photo of each graduate.