WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
As a growing class B school, we will undoubtedly see changes within our school district in the coming years. I want to do my part to help make sure that those changes fit our community and are not driven by what’s being done elsewhere. Having said that, I also believe that we need to pay attention to and learn from other schools.
I have four children. My oldest, who attended Manhattan from Kindergarten through graduation, is now finishing her sophomore year in college. I also have one in High School, one in Middle School, and one in Elementary School. I have lived in the Manhattan School District since 1999. With three children still in the Manhattan Schools and one who has graduated, this school has been an especially important part of our family’s life for the last 15 years and will remain so for many more to come. I want to be involved in and help steer the decisions that impact our school.
WHAT IS YOUR BACKGROUND/EXPERIENCE?
I have been attending the school Board meetings regularly for the last eight-plus years. In this time, I have learned a great deal about how the school operates and how the Board operates. I have gained a great deal of knowledge on everything from the school calendar to the many sources of funding for the school. I believe that I will bring common sense, a level head, and consistency to the Board.
IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND HOW WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE THEM HANDLED?
I believe that one of our most pressing issues over the next several years is going to be managing the growth. We have all seen the rapid growth in our school and community and with that comes challenges. As the tax base grows, so does the funding for the school; however, we need to be careful not to overspend to the point that when things slow down, we aren’t able to afford them.
As our school and community grow, some of our traditional small-town values will be challenged, and some will even change. The School Board and Administration will be tasked with balancing and directing this change in the most positive way possible in order to provide the best education possible to all of our kids.
This school has been the center of the town’s spirit for as long as I have lived here. I hope to be a part of maintaining that connection between the town and the school. As a resident of this district for 22 years and a parent of the district for 15 years, I have seen quite a bit of change in our community.
Our school has been blessed with an amazing group of teachers, staff, administrators, and parents for as long as I have been involved in the school. I would love the opportunity to be a part of providing the same Blue Ribbon education that my children have received, to as many other children as we can.
WHAT ELSE WOULD YOU LIKE VOTERS TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I hold strong, small-town, traditional, conservative values, which I believe are at the heart of what our community stands for. I want to help provide the strong, steady leadership that our children and families need and depend on during these polarizing times. This school has played an enormously important role in helping my wife and me raise our children into the respectable young adults that they are becoming. It truly does take a village, and I look forward to being part of the village that helps raise your children.
Again, we have amazing educators and staff at all levels in this district and I look forward to being a part of maintaining the first-class school that my kids have been able to experience.
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
I am lucky enough to have been able to marry my high school sweetheart.