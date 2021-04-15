WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
I have always had the propensity to serve my community, state, and country. I currently serve full time in the MT Army National Guard, and have for the past 21 years. When two vacant positions on the board of trustees opened, I decided to run as an opportunity to serve in a different capacity; to support our students, teachers, staff, and local community members.
WHAT IS YOUR BACKGROUND/EXPERIENCE?
I have two sons; one in eighth grade about to become a freshman, and one in third grade, both whom have been in the Manhattan school district since kindergarten. I am a Montana native, and my family has lived in Manhattan for 15 years. My wife’s family has been in Manhattan for the past 30 years. We have been involved with the Manhattan school district in many different capacities throughout the past 10 years.
Currently, I am a regional supervisor for the Army National Guard covering Bozeman, Butte, and Dillon areas. Additionally, I am a First Sergeant and the senior leader for a Company supervising and leading over 150 Soldiers of the MT Army National Guard. I also deployed overseas as an infantryman to Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2002, and Iraq in 2004-2005. Being in the military for over 21 years has given me leadership skills, critical and creative decision-making abilities, and a diverse background with interpersonal and relationship building. I believe these attributes, along with a solid moral foundation based on faith, discipline, and selfless service, will prove me as an asset and major contributing factor on the school board.
IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND HOW WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE THEM HANDLED?
Two main pressing issues facing the school, in my opinion, are low pay for early career teachers and staff (comparatively speaking to other states), and the need of increased funding to meet the needs of special education circumstances to include the recent additional requirements and workload placed on teachers to accommodate distance learning. Another pressing issue is the rapid growth of the Manhattan community and increase in the number of students. This will cause space and teacher/student ratios to diminish. I would like the district to critically analyze and assess options and create several courses of action that will directly impact these issues positively.
WHAT ELSE WOULD YOU LIKE VOTERS TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I love Manhattan and the small-town feel. I wish to keep the values that have founded this community in place, and could not think of a better place to raise a family.
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
I am an avid outdoorsman that enjoys hunting, fishing, and any time outdoors with my family.