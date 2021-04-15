WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
I am running for re-election to help our District educate kids safely and economically.
WHAT IS YOUR BACKGROUND/EXPERIENCE?
I have lived in Manhattan School District my whole life. My experience on the board has been positive in all aspects. I believe my contribution to the board is common sense and listening to the community.
IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND HOW WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE THEM HANDLED?
While serving on the board for the past three years, the issues that come up are addressed and communicated between the trustees, superintendent, principals, and staff.
WHAT ELSE WOULD YOU LIKE VOTERS TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I will listen and keep the community in mind.