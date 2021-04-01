The Belgrade School Board will host an informational meeting this evening (April 1) for the community to discuss changes to the district’s elementary attendance boundaries.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Belgrade Special Events Center. Public comment will be heard.
Elementary attendance boundaries are being redrawn because the new Story Creek Elementary School is set to open in the fall. Superintendent Godfrey Saunders said the board will not make a decision at tonight’s meeting, but instead will provide information to and gather comment from the community.
A district committee spent months evaluating a number of factors to come up with the two boundary proposals that will be discussed tonight. The school board could approve of one of them as early as its regular April meeting, though the process may be postponed if information presented tonight gives district officials a reason to go back and review recommendations, Saunders said.