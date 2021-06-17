MSU undergraduates Kaylan Wait, left, and Hanna Nyquist, will be among the first students to enroll in the biomedical engineering program. MSU Photo by Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez
BOZEMAN — As medicine increasingly involves sophisticated technologies and an aging population creates more demand for health care, a new academic program at Montana State University will prepare students for the rising opportunities for biomedical professionals.
Starting this fall, MSU’s Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering will offer a Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering, which will prepare students to create new diagnostic devices, prosthetics, pharmaceuticals and more.
“We’ve been getting more and more engineering students who want to help people by improving health care,” said Jeff Heys, the degree coordinator and a professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering. “We’re also hearing increased demand for workers in the industry, and we’re excited to offer this new opportunity to students.”
The program will combine existing engineering curricula with courses like anatomy, physiology and cell biology, as well as include a half-dozen new courses specifically tailored to the new major. MSU will also continue to offer its biomedical minor, which has been popular since it launched a couple years ago.
“I’m super excited about this new major,” said Hanna Nyquist, a junior from Billings who races with MSU’s alpine ski team. “With biomedical engineering you can have a really wide and positive impact because medical devices reach so many people.”
For sophomore Kaylan Wait, who is interested in medicine but isn’t sure she wants to go to medical school after graduation, the new degree offers a way to fulfill pre-med requirements while opening doors to other potential careers in medical research and technology. “It offers a lot of versatility,” she said. “It’s an awesome opportunity.”
According to Heys, the field has been growing as technologies like medical imaging, advanced surgical tools and sophisticated prosthetics become integral to treatment. Meanwhile, the aging of the baby boomer generation is escalating overall demand for health care.
“The health care industry is so much larger than just doctors and nurses,” said Heys, who also serves as associate dean of research, economic development and graduate education in the engineering college. “There’s been an increasing recognition that engineers have a vital role to play in taking medical science and turning it into tools and treatments that help doctors help patients.”
The new major also comes as an increasing number of the engineering college’s faculty, including several of its top researchers, have a biomedical research focus. Both Stephanie McCalla, associate professor of chemical and biological engineering, whose research focuses on develop new disease-diagnosing technologies, and Anja Kunze, assistant professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, who studies techniques to treat brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, recently won prestigious CAREER awards from the National Science Foundation. Ron June, associate professor in the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, is a leader in designing new approaches to treating osteoarthritis. And several researchers in MSU’s Center for Biofilm Engineering are internationally known for their work to prevent infections caused by medical implants and combat bacteria that resist traditional antibiotics.
That those faculty span several departments is a reflection of the fact that biomedical engineering is truly an interdisciplinary field, according to Heys. “Anywhere you see science and technology applied to human health, there’s the potential for biomedical engineers to be involved,” he said.