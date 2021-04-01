BOZEMAN — Graduate students from Montana State University will give the public a chance to hear their 80,000-word thesis projects presented in only 180 seconds each this afternoon from 3-4:30 p.m.
MSU’s Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering will host the seventh annual Three Minute Thesis event in a hybrid in-person/virtual format due to COVID-19 precautions. Presenters, judges and limited guests will gather in the Montana Room in Norm Asbjornson Hall, while a livestream will be available for public viewing at https://montana.webex.com/meet/v45c363.
The nine finalists chosen for the Three Minute Thesis competition at MSU come from disciplines across the engineering college. They will explain, very concisely, how their research affects the average person. Contestants condense their research into a brief, engaging presentation for a non-specialist audience, using only a single presentation slide as a visual aid.
This year’s finalists are:
• Mohammad Alali, “Intelligent Line Congestion Prognosis in Active Distribution System Using Artificial Neural Network.”
• Derek Alcorn, “Breaking the Ice: Understanding Glacial Fracture.”
• Siddat Bin Nesar, “Development of a Sustainable Touchless Respiratory Monitor.”
• Amir Darabi, “The Mystery Behind Nature’s Toughest Materials.”
• Brady Hislop, “Knee Death: Is It Fluid Transport’s Fault?”
• Valentina Nino, “What Can Your Body Posture Say about Your Mental Workload?”
• William Otto, “Enhanced Preprocessing and Deconstruction of Plants.”
• Brandt Seitz, “A Comparative Study of Modern Avalanche Control Methods.”
• Esther Stopps, “Unravelling the Mysteries of DNA: How Multiple Binding Sites Can Improve DNA Hybridization-based Biosensors.”
Three Minute Thesis is a research communication competition developed by the University of Queensland in Australia. For more information, visit threeminutethesis.org.