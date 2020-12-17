Story Creek Elementary will be the name the new elementary school under construction on Bolinger Road.
The Belgrade School Board voted Monday to approve the top recommendation of a naming committee that ranked Story Creek as its top choice. The committee’s other suggestion was Horseshoe Hills Elementary.
The committee solicited community suggestions for a name for the school and received 218 responses. From there, it narrowed down the choices to the two finalists.
In November, Lori Degenhart, principal of the new school, said, “The committee really liked having something that was a geographical feature in the area to name that school after. She said both Story Creek and the Horseshoe Hills lie north of the school site on Bolinger Road.
Superintendent Godfrey Saunders reported that a committee charged with redrawing attendance boundaries in the district is still at work. The committee is evaluating a number of variables to determine which students should attend which of the district’s elementary schools.
In other business Monday, the board:
n Honored Frank Jacques — Montana Art Teacher of the Year
n Honored Katie Clyde – Student of the Week
n Honored Four National Board Certified Teachers: Katy Capp, Biology; Rachel White, Chemistry; Erin Nolte, Math; and Brianna James, Earth Science
n Adopted updates to its policies dealing with sexual harassment.
n Added transformational learning to its strategic plan.
n Heard updates to the district’s obligation to make its website compliant with the Office of Civil Rights guidelines and rules.
n Heard updates on the search for property to purchase for a future elementary and middle school.
n Heard updates from the Heck/Quaw Repurposing Committee.
n Approved a summer food program for 2021. Last year’s program served 27,000 meals.
n Tabled a decision to sell a double-wide trailer that had been used as an office for construction projects in the District.