If you heard yelling coming from Cindy Stone’s Belgrade Middle School orchestra class recently, there’s no need for concern. It was simply the enthusiastic reaction of her students learning they’d soon be receiving a brand-new instrument.
“I believe there was some yelling, and a lot of excitement and anticipation,” Stone said. “A lot of students want to play on it.”
The eagerly awaited musical instrument is an electric five-string violin, purchased with a grant provided by a Belgrade Education Foundation Launch Grant. BEF awards the grants in amounts up to $1,000 to provide “opportunities for teachers and students to learn in new environments, experience creative teaching methods, and facilitate special and academic out of school experiences for students who need enrichment and support,” according to the foundation’s website.
Stone decided to use the grant to generate further excitement for BMS’s orchestra program, which is being offered for the second year. She believes the violin will give her students another tool for self-expression and showcase their talents. The program also has been raising funds on its own in hopes of raising enough to buy a second electric five-string violin.
“Orchestra is an extremely exciting class but sometimes orchestra doesn’t have that reputation,” Stone said. She said that her students are really looking forward to expressing themselves “in this way that’s not really traditional.”
As an educator, Stone said she not only wants her students to be strong players and musicians, but also to grow as individuals. She hopes having the violin at their disposal for performances across the grade levels will help them do just that.
“I want them to be able to find their own voice, and this is a wonderful opportunity to do that,” she said.
Stone also hopes to eventually start the state’s first rock orchestra at the middle school, and the electric violin would fit well into that plan.
“We don’t have to have electric instruments to form a rock orchestra, but it sure makes it a lot more fun,” she said. The idea is still in the planning stages, but she hopes to present the option for the class to the school board soon.
Currently Belgrade Middle School is the only school in the district with an orchestra program. While the high school has offered it as an option the last two years, it didn’t generate enough interest among students to warrant moving forward. Stone suspects that’s because there hasn’t been any orchestra instruction at the middle school level until recently.
“The hope is that we get over there once we grow the program here a little bit, but it’s going to take some time,” Stone said. “We have to grow in steps.”
Stone said that she’s previously taught in several different places, and Belgrade is “an absolutely fabulous community to be a part of” with talented musicians. She said she is eager to see where they go next.
“I’m very excited to watch this program start and grow,” she said.