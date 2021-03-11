Deb Finkbeiner makes miracles happen in the kitchen of Belgrade’s Special Events Center, said by many to offer the best concessions of any high school in Montana.
Finkbeiner and her staff prepare atypically fine fare in a space initially built by volunteers and appointed with then-used equipment that has since seen another 20 years of heavy use.
“I feed 50 to 5,000 people with three working racks in one oven and two burners on a stove,” Finkbeiner said in an interview this week.
Among the creations emerging from the spare facilities are hearty soups served in homemade bread bowls; fresh-baked, hand-decorated cookies; homestyle sandwiches; and snack packs featuring a variety of healthy options including hand-cut fresh fruit, meats and vegetables.
It was the Gallatin City County Health Department that decided the multitudes cannot continue to be fed indefinitely from the stand unless changes are made. Two years ago, the department identified some small deficiencies in the kitchen, such as lifting countertops, that the district immediately fixed. Despite the patchwork repairs, however, the Health Department has since granted permits for the stand to continue operating only with the understanding that the school district will remodel the facility to bring it up to current health code.
“We just weren’t able to patch it together as it needed to be done,” Shanna Smith, Belgrade High principal, told the school board at its meeting Monday night.
Later, the board unanimously approved Finkbeiner’s request to hire an architect to create a plan for updating, modernizing and bringing the concessions stand up to current code. The cost of the project will be taken from the high school district’s building reserve fund.
Finkbeiner said the upgrade will allow her to install modern equipment, some of which she has acquired from other schools to keep costs down.
“Right now there is no hood system and we don’t have dishwasher,” she said.
Other expected additions to help things operate more smoothly and save time include ice cream and sub sandwich machines.
If the concessions remodel is ultimately approved, the facility’s footprint, now measuring under 900 square feet, could almost double, she said.
Finkbeiner, who has managed the event center’s concessions for almost 11 years, said she is proud the facility has continued to operate safely during the pandemic and not only because it has been able to provide quality meals for customers. The stand provides opportunities for volunteer groups to work and raise funds for trips and projects, and it employs students, providing them with on-the-job training and skills they carry with them beyond high school.