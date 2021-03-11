Compassion runs deep in Belgrade, and not just close to home.
After three Billings West High School students died in a Feb. 19 car accident, parents of Belgrade students in the same age range decided transform their empathy for the mourning families into action.
Led by Tamara Spangler and Tammi Reanier, the Panthers boys and girls basketball teams each dedicated a game to supporting their Golden Bears peers. Before their game against Gallatin High School, the boys’ team members wrapped their wrists in yellow tape in West’s honor and invited spectators to contribute to a collection for the affected families.
It wasn’t a hard sell, Spangler said. Some fans chose to contribute $1 for every Panther point scored (53), while others donated a flat fee. At the end of the game, $4,000 had been raised. A similar effort appeal at the girls’ game against Bozeman High yielded $1,200.
The Spirit Club raised $400 for the fund by selling suckers, and Alexa Dreyer, Belgrade High School student body president, said the Panther Student Council will the Spirit Club’s receipts.
“Everyone felt happy to contribute to such a good cause,” Dreyer said this week. “Basically, it was really good that we were all ready to come together to support the Billings families.”
Katie Brenna, whose son had met the crash’s lone survivor Zac Malcolm at a wrestling tournament not long before the accident, said she felt strongly that Belgrade’s donations should be delivered personally. After the funds raised were put together with some additional donations, the pot held $5,000. Four equal cashier’s checks were cut for the affected families, and Brenna took them – along with cards personally signed by many of the donors – to West High School last week.
“It was very humbling to take those cards to a team we play against,” said a still-emotional Brenna this week. “We are opponents on the field, but when it comes to something like this … there are lots and lots of people that were supporting them.”
This is spring break week for Billings’ schools, so nobody from West High School was available this week to comment on the Panthers' generosity. However, Dreyer said West’s students have expressed appreciation for the support from Belgrade and other communities on social media.
“They are reposting the support they got and thanking people,” she said.
The West High students who died in the single-car rollover crash were Kylie Rae Larsen, 18, Thomas Lindsay, 17, and Connor Devere, 16. Malcolm has been released from hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries after the accident.