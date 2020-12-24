BOZEMAN — MontanaPBS will continue in 2021 to offer its Learn at Home broadcast curriculum of educational programming and corresponding free digital resources as part of its ongoing efforts to support families and educators during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new Learn at Home schedule begins Jan. 4 and will continue through the end of the school year on June 4.
Through Learn at Home, MontanaPBS is dedicating its daytime weekday schedule to educational programming provided by MontanaPBS and the Montana Office of Public Instruction. The 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekday schedule includes specific blocks of time for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade and covers subjects including language arts, social studies, science and math. MontanaPBS’ regular primetime schedule is not affected by this change.
“We’ve revamped our Learn at Home website after a year of learning what works best for our educators and families,” said Laura Dick, digital content and marketing manager at MontanaPBS. “We’ve worked closely with our education team to gather together new curriculum offerings that are even easier to access from our webpage.”
MontanaPBS has also curated corresponding free digital content for the Learn at Home programming to better serve educators across the state. Aligned to the same Montana content standards and topic areas as the broadcast service, MontanaPBS has created and shared the following free resources for teachers:
• Distance learning webpage: View weekly broadcast schedules as well as articles and activities created and/or vetted by the MontanaPBS education team, other public media organizations and other trusted education partners. Visit montanapbs.org/learnathome.
• Digital media collections: View and download full resource collections on PBS LearningMedia that correspond with the TV broadcast schedule. Collections include curated media and lesson plans, sorted by grade level and subject area. Visit montana.pbslearningmedia.org.