BOZEMAN — MontanaPBS presents “Montana’s Search for the Cure,” a new episode of The Rundown with Jackie Coffin that features Montana scientists searching for answers about the COVID-19 pandemic in laboratories across the state.
First aired on PBS on Dec. 17, the episode can be seen on the PBS website at https://www.montanapbs.org/programs/rundown/. Viewers will learn about vaccines, gene therapy, virus tracing and more.
“This episode was a project near and dear to me, as I am one of 100 Montanans actively participating in a COVID-19 vaccine trial,” said Coffin, the show’s host. “I look forward to sharing future updates from the experts and scientists who contributed to this episode, as well as detailed advancements of the vaccine as the research continues across our state.”
Viewers can watch “The Rundown” on-air, online at montanapbs.org/live or on Facebook Live by following MontanaPBS at facebook.com/MontanaPBS. To view more information, including new and previous episodes of “The Rundown,” visit montanapbs.org/rundown.