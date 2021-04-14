The announcement that sports and other extracurricular activities might be canceled in the Belgrade Schools operations levy fails has captured lots of attention, but what would it mean for academic programs?
“If we lose this one, my greatest fear is it will be the start of the decline of our ability offer a quality education to our students,” Superintendent Godfrey Saunders told the Belgrade News this week.
District officials say that in addition to the extracurricular cuts, which include not just sports but activities like dance, marching band, and speech and debate, would have to be curtailed. And despite the district’s stated policy to first make cuts as far away as possible from the classroom, changes would be noticeable there, too, Saunders said.
He said it is likely that staff size would be reduced through attrition. Class sizes at the elementary level likely would increase because of the smaller staff, preventing Belgrade from being able to keep class sizes slightly smaller than the state limit as it prefers to do.
And elective courses – those other than the core requirements the district is bound by law to teach – might be eliminated. As an example, he said advanced foreign language courses could be dropped because the state does not require that they be taught.
“At this point, all options are on the table,” Saunders said.
Belgrade has struggled to pass operations levies. It last passed an elementary levy is 2016, then intended to float a $700,000 elementary operations levy last year. That plan was canceled when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
Even though district officials realize the economic hardship of the pandemic still affects many taxpayers in the district, they say the need for more funding is critical.
“This whole situation is just a culmination of not passing levies in past years or passing abbreviated levies,” Saunders said.
Asked how he responds to assertions that the district is using “scare tactics” to compel voters to approve the levy, he said, “If we do not let people know what’s at stake and then we make those cuts, can you imagine what that would be like?”
He again stressed the district’s historical failures to communicate the effects of past failed measures.
“They think we’re operating as usual – we have to own that,” he said. “From here on out (better communication) is a process the district will use whether I’m here or not.”
Belt-tightening measures the district took after past levy failures including not hiring some teachers, cutting one and a half administrative positions in the district office, and nixing the idea of providing whole-day, special ed treatment programs in Belgrade. Instead, those students go to Bozeman.
“People didn’t see that,” Saunders said. “We didn’t communicate the cuts we did have to make to make things work,” he said.
Saunders acknowledged that Belgrade taxpayers have historically passed bond issues to build new schools and that they otherwise support the district in numerous ways.
“They do support students but leave the operations up to us. And when they said no to us, we haven’t communicated,” he said.
Nevertheless, he said, “As a AA district, there are things that we should be doing” that we can’t do, Saunders said.
For example, prior to the pandemic, the district had about 1,200 laptop computers that were so old they wouldn’t even run programs, Saunders said.
“Our kids in the elementary district were so ill-prepared to take online exams” because it took them way too long to type a single paragraph,” he said.
Despite all the difficulties COVID presented, the technology problem was solved with the infusion of government COVID money.
“COVID hit, and that helped a ton,” he said.
Other programs Belgrade can’t afford to fund for itself have been funded by generous donors. One has given the district over $300,000 for pay for the school resource officer, and another individual donates money every year to help teachers purchase classroom supplies so they don’t have to spend as much out of their own pockets, Saunders said.
Saunders said he is not surprised at the concern in the community over the possible elimination of some extracurriculars – what he calls, “the other half of education that teaches us how to get up when we fall down and how to live with a sense of grace.
“It teaches us how to be humble when we win and come back from loss,” he said.
And as a practical matter, he said, the district will have to get creative if the levy fails and those programs are cut.
“Research shows kids will find other things to take up their time, and they aren’t always good things,” he said.