After two years of planning, Belgrade School District 44 now has a dedicated school resource officer.
Officer Jesse Stovall started serving the district’s elementary, middle and high schools this October.
The Belgrade Police Department and school district worked together to figure out what exactly the officer’s responsibilities should be and how to spread his time across the schools. Belgrade’s police officers were invited to apply for the position, and Stovall was selected to fill the post. He then underwent specialized training while the department searched for and hired an officer to replace him.
Belgrade Police Chief E.J. Clark said the SRO spends most of his time working on various safety issues in the schools and conducts frequent patrols of the campuses.
“There’s a lot of things they get involved with. He’s working with staff on anything that can be emergency related,” Clark said. “(He’ll) be involved with safety committees and evacuation committees.”
Superintendent Godfrey Saunders said Stovall will assist in further establishing a relationship between the police department and the school district.
“(He’s helping with) students’ safety, employee safety, community outreach and situations that involve interpreting the law from the standpoint of a police perspective,” Saunders said.
The superintendent added that having an SRO allows students the opportunity to see the police in a “different light” than they might otherwise.
“He’s there to show our students that police are part of our community,” he said. “They do serve a purpose to protect and serve.”
While this has been a “chaotic” and unprecedented school year in which to start a new job, Stovall said he likes his work so far.
“I really enjoy the job right now, it’s been really fun,” Stovall said.
Saunders said he has received largely positive feedback on Stovall’s presence in the schools and is appreciative the program was able to be started in Belgrade, thanks to donations from the community.
“It’s long overdue,” Saunders said. “He’s a great asset to our district.”