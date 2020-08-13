Though Belgrade schools are poised to open for classes in less than two weeks, Superintendent Godfrey Saunders appealed to the community to remain flexible and be prepared for change as instruction gets underway in a COVID-19 world.
Saunders’ made his remarks while giving an overview for reopening schools to the school board at its regular meeting Monday. During his presentation, he alluded to the high emotion surrounding the decision to re-open schools for in-person, full-time learning, and appealed to families to do what they can to help.
“We will make it through this, but if we spend our time fighting and bickering and not trying to work as a team, it’s going to take us a lot longer to get through it,” he said.
He asked parents to do what they can to minimize virus transmission among children outside of school by following health recommendations for sanitizing, hand washing and using face coverings. And as he listed the procedures the district will follow to keep kids safe – everything from requiring masks to be worn in classrooms to banning visitors and volunteers from entering school buildings – he said the community needs to be prepared for inevitable COVID cases to pop up in schools.
“It’s going to happen,” Saunders said.
If a child exhibits symptoms of illness at school, they will be separated and their parents notified immediately to pick them up. The district will tell parents and staff when positive cases are identified, and work with the Gallatin City-County Health Department on contact tracing and quarantine procedures in those instances, he said.
Hinting at the difficulty school officials have faced in attempting to devise a workable re-opening plan in an emotionally fraught situation, Saunders stressed it is impossible for the district to please everyone.
“There’s no perfect reopening plan – if there was one, we would be using it right now,” he said.
He said the district has no “hidden agenda,” and he urged families to beware of “rumors and misinformation.”
“Please don’t hesitate to call us and ask,” he said. “I have no reason to lie to you.”
Later in the meeting, the board approved issuing requests for proposal (RFPs) to purchase equipment to help manage the new COVID climate.
One will solicit bids, estimated in the neighborhood of $80,000, for the purchase of 1,500 Google Chromebooks and 250 Windows laptop computers for students enrolled in the remote learning option. The district is competing with others around the nation to acquire enough equipment for remote learners, but Saunders said Wednesday he expects Belgrade will have enough hardware by the first week of September to issue to students who need it.
The second RFP is for UV filtration systems to be installed on HVAC units in school buildings.
Facilities Director Kevin Dineen explained the systems are designed to kill viruses, mold and fungi in heating and cooling systems, thereby preventing the spread of airborne germs from one classroom to another.
The estimated cost to equip the entire district is between $150,000 to $200,000, and Dineen said a secondary benefit will be extending filter life on HVAC units.
However, because of an expected shortage of filtration units due to high demand, Saunders said it will probably be a full year before such filtration devices are installed district-wide.
The UV filtration will not work at Heck-Quaw, which has stand-alone heating and cooling equipment that will require a different solution, Dineen said.
Both the computing hardware and filtration equipment will be purchased with a portion of the $1.5 million Belgrade received from the governor’s COVID-relief fund. The district is using that money for “anything that needs to be there” to mitigate the spread of the virus in schools, according to appropriation guidelines, Saunders said. The district is required to use the money by Dec. 30.
Saunders on Wednesday likened the reopening plan to coaching a sport, where holes in coaches’ plans, strategies and practices become evident only after the first game is played. He expects staff and administrators to identify “holes” in the reopening plan after school starts, but said they will be identified and dealt with.
“Ultimately, the safety of students and staff is our priority,” he said.