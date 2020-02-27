Belgrade High School’s STEM students will finish this term with a basic understanding of acoustics, electronics and the physics of sound – and a custom-made electric guitar.
Their teacher, Rachel White, is the second in Montana to incorporate the National Science Foundation’s STEM Guitar program into her classroom. White took an intensive weeklong institute course last summer, during which she learned how to incorporate specific math, science and engineering lessons into the guitar-building project.
As her students worked on instruments in various stages of production Tuesday afternoon, White explained that each of them started with a prefabricated kit containing a wooden guitar body, headstock and fretboard. That’s when they became creative and the work began.
“Before we started building, I took them to Music Villa to see cool guitars for inspiration,” she said. “I think that was time well spent.”
The students decided on designs, shapes and the ultimate final visions for instruments. Since then, they have stayed busy shaping and sanding guitar bodies, drilling, soldering, and honing the fretboards to specific curves and tolerances.
Along the way, in addition to gaining some basic shop skills, they are learning why meticulous attention to detail is important in creating a quality instrument.
While the activity is interesting and engaging for the students, White says, “I don’t want this to be about electric guitars – I want it to be about electronics and the physics of sound.”
White credits the support of the administration, her colleagues and Belgrade community for being able to offer the unit at Belgrade High. Grants from the Belgrade Education Foundation have helped her acquire some specialized shop equipment, and the shop teachers have been very helpful when students need to pop in and finish a specific task. Principal Paul Lamb helped her find some additional space for components so that she can continue to hold chemistry courses in her classroom.
“It’s taking a village,” she said. “I haven’t had to convince anybody this is going to be awesome.”
Her 16 STEM students, ranging from sophomores to seniors, “are very into it and excited,” White said. “It’s really fun having something new and fresh to do.”
White said students hope to show off their guitars in a laser show when they are finished, and are planning a raffle to raise funds to continue the program.