If all goes according to current plan, Belgrade schools will be in session five days a week when they open to students on Aug. 26.
However, cautions Superintendent Godfrey Saunders, the best laid plans could change at any time.
“People have to be flexible and adapt,” Saunders told the school board at its regular meeting on Monday. “Many of these thing are out of our control.”
Saunders said it’s possible that in-person instruction will be scaled back to every other day if physical distance requirements can’t otherwise be met. And whatever health regulations are in effect come fall, he said, remote instruction options will be provided for students and staff who are at high-risk for complications from potential COVID-19 exposure.
“We realize there are some families who will want to stay with remote learning,” Saunders told the Belgrade News on Wednesday.
The district will provide face masks and/or shields to students and staff who don’t provide their own. Whether they will be required for children under age 12 depends on county and school board regulations in effect at the time, Saunders said.
The board will hear a detailed reopening plan at its upcoming special meeting, likely to be held next week, though the date had not been decided before press time Wednesday. Saunders said the reopening plan will be posted on the district’s website and updated constantly so that families can access the most current information at all times.
As the board met Monday night, its members were awaiting action by the Gallatin City-County Board of Health about face-covering and quarantine policies that would be in effect until mid-October. Those decisions were expected to be made Tuesday morning, but the health board’s meeting was postponed until Friday.
The district also is awaiting a decision by the Montana High School Association about the resumption of fall sports. Assuming that sports are allowed, administrators asked the board to approve a temporary change to the academic eligibility policy for student athletes.
Belgrade’s current policy requires students to have at least a 2.0 grade point average from the previous semester in order to play; the proposed change would allow students to participate if they earned two credits (equivalent to four classes) last spring, regardless of their GPA.
Toby Robinson, Belgrade High School’s activities director, told the board about 16 students would be ineligible for sports this fall because they opted to take proficiency grades last semester. In general, those were students who had difficulty adapting to remote learning after schools were shut down abruptly in March.
Proficiency grades are not calculated into GPAs, meaning that a student with four Ps and one D on his or her transcript would show a 1.0 GPA for last semester, even having passed four classes. BHS Principal Shanna Smith clarified that students were not given the proficiency option for D and F grades.
Smith and Robinson suggested the policy be changed only for last semester, or as long as unconventional instruction is in place because of the COVID pandemic.
Board member Frank Stock expressed concerns about lowering academic standards for student athletes. Smith said applications for the proficiency option were considered by school administrators on a case-by-case basis, and suggested that the change remain in effect only as long as the COVID situation disrupts normal learning.
Saunders said that while there always will be some students who attempt to take advantage of relaxed standards, there were some whose personal situations made it difficult for them to maintain higher grades after the pandemic hit. For example, some students became de facto baby-sitters for younger siblings when school was out of session. He said he favored rewarding those who worked hard during difficult circumstances.
Smith will present a proposed draft eligibility policy for the board to consider at its special meeting.