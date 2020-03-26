The governor’s announcement on Tuesday of a two-week extension of Montana’s school closure until April 10 came as no surprise to school administrators, who have been working since last week to ramp up distance learning options for students as the COVID-19 crisis continues.
In Belgrade, administrators have prepared a Plan of Action that is likely to be approved in a special meeting of the school board this morning, March 26, at 7 a.m. By the governor’s direction, the document includes plans for providing offsite learning instruction; provision of school meals, consistent with what the district regularly provides; strategies to ensure that students with disabilities continue to receive educational and related service to enable progress toward their individual goals; and provision of other services customarily provided to students, such as counseling services, alternative testing and medical consultations.
Belgrade Superintendent Godfrey Saunders said each school in the district has created its own plan for providing online instruction or other distance learning options for students.
“We’re working very hard to make sure we meet the needs of all students,” Saunders said. “We’re delivering learning packets for families who can’t come to school, delivering meals, and visiting with parents and students online and by phone.”
Specific details about when and where to pick up meals and instructional materials and assignments are available on the district’s website at bsd44.org, or by calling individual schools.
Like other superintendents in the valley, Saunders said community and family response to the school closure has been overwhelmingly positive, but he urged anyone who identifies gaps in district services to “let us know.”
“We’re thankful for the community’s patience and understanding and willingness to work with us,” he said.
His sentiments were echoed by Jeff Blessum, superintendent of Manhattan schools, who said he is thankful for the parental support as the district has started offering remote lessons this week.
“Right now we feel like every student is being served one way or another,” he said. “The big thing for us right now is just to get into a routine.”
Jeff Elliott, superintendent in Three Forks, said distance learning online or via paper packet has begun. Tomorrow (Friday), kindergartners and first-graders may pick up packets at the school between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.; second- and third-graders between 9:30 and 10:30; and fourth- and fifth-graders from 10:30-11:30. Middle school and high school students who don’t have online access or devices may pick up materials in the afternoon – for more information or if you are unable to pick up materials, call 285-6830, ext. 126, or e-mail sfanning@threeforks.k12.mt.us for more assistance.
As the school shutdown continues, Elliott said the district is providing meals to anyone in the district age 18 and under, even if they are not students. Pick-up is between 11 and 12:30, and anyone requiring delivery can make arrangements by calling the school. Elliott said meals are being delivered daily to Clarkston.
“We’re just chugging along and utilizing every resource we have to provide for students, and I’m super proud of our staff,” Elliott said.
The other superintendents lauded their staffs, as well, for extraordinary efforts during an unprecedented crisis.
“Our team has stepped up to the plate in a big way,” Saunders said.
In Manhattan, “Our teachers were so incredibly positive to make this work,” said Blessum. “Their work ethic was amazing. In two days, we probably accomplished a two-year change.”
Asked whether any employees will be laid off if the shutdown continues, Saunders said, “We fortunately have not had to do that.
“Our plan is to continue (to employ everyone) for a while, and we’ll address it if the need arises,” he said. “The trustees are very concerned for everyone who works for the district.”
Blessum said Manhattan teachers will remain on the job, but it may more difficult to keep some of the classified staff on the payroll depending on how long the shutdown lasts.