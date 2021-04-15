While Bryce Weatherston was scrolling through Facebook late last week, it popped up on his feed. The first reaction for Belgrade High’s head wrestling coach was to verify the information.
And, sure enough, Belgrade Activities Director Toby Robinson confirmed what seemed be unfathomable. If the May 4 levy election does not pass, a majority of the high school and middle school’s programs will be cut.
In addition to activities and clubs that require a stipend, all middle school sports would be shuttered. Low revenue-producing sports at the high school would also be cut, including cross-country, golf, tennis, track & field, and wrestling.
“I wasn’t livid when I found out through Facebook. I was disappointed and I’m still disappointed,” said Weatherston. “I’m disappointed, one, that we’re even in this situation, and I’m disappointed that we don’t have the same support as other communities to pass these levies.”
Weatherston was aware the levy was approaching, but like many within the community, he did not know what was at stake.
“All these programs are about kids,” Weatherston said. “It’s a very bad look on the community if we can’t offer these things.”
The sports programs that would remain at the high school should the levy fail would be basketball, football, softball and volleyball. However, softball would only offer a varsity team, while the others would trimmed to varsity and JV should further cuts be deemed necessary.
Robinson, whose eldest daughter plays basketball and softball at the high school, noted it would cripple the athletic program.
“It’s not like it’s a one-year hiatus and then hopefully we can recover. That’s going to affect our programs, for as far as I know, for eternity,” he said. “I don’t know how you recover from something like that.”
Belgrade became a Class AA school beginning with the 2019-20 school year, and the athletic programs have been transitioning to competing in the state’s highest classification within the Montana High School Association.
While it may take a while for all of the programs to reproduce the success that was enjoyed in Class A, it would become even more difficult without the middle school programs, which feed into the high school.
“We’re going to have kids with very minimal to zero skills coming in because they haven’t been given the opportunity (to participate),” said Robinson. “So we’d be losing a lot when it trickles on down.”
Robinson added that sports serve as an outlet for students, not just physically, but psychologically as well.
“You need to have this outlet. To be able to not have an outlet, think of all the kids roaming around Belgrade with nothing to do at 3:30,” he said. “Good things will not happen if that’s the case. They got to find something to do.”
Scott Palmer, who is the head coach of the boys’ track team at Belgrade High, concurred. He pointed out that athletes are held accountable by their coaches and teammates, and that sports teach valuable life skills.
“Everyone thinks it’s about winning a meet or winning a trophy and there’s so much more to it,” Palmer said. “The depth of being a coach, and these kids, it’s not just what’s on the surface. That’s the tip of the iceberg and these kids losing that, it’s going to have an effect.”
Track is the largest sports program at the high school with anywhere between 100 to 150 boys and girls participating annually. Along with the other programs that would be cut, Robinson estimated that about 500 student-athletes would no longer be able to participate in their sport of choice and scholarship opportunities would be lost.
“Kids are going to start moving out of district so they can go play somewhere else that has it,” he said. “It would destroy us as an outlet for these kids to go play. It really, really bugs me that we are even considering these types of cuts in the sports world.”
Belgrade has produced some of the top programs and athletes in the state. The softball team had won three consecutive state championships prior to last year’s season being canceled due to the global pandemic.
The and boys and girls soccer teams won multiple state championships in Class A along with the girls track team, and the school has boasted numerous individual state champions in cross-country, track and wrestling.
That kind of success, in all likelihood, would be lost with a failed levy.
“If this ends up going poorly for us, it could devastate a community. You look at the housing economy that we have here, it could quickly deplete. You could say, ‘Belgrade’s not offering sports anymore, I’m yanking my kid,’” said Palmer. “There’s a hundred boys and girls right here on the track team, that if they’re ambitious enough about it and their parents think, ‘Hey I want my kid to be a part of something,’ there’s a hundred kids who just left Belgrade. The effects of this are going to be deep.”