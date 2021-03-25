Support personnel greeted students and staff in Belgrade schools Monday morning after the unexpected death of Belgrade Middle School counselor Rich Needham was announced.
Belgrade Superintendent Godfrey Saunders said Needham died Friday. Saunders heard the news Saturday, and he met with administrators Sunday to establish the notification protocol and to ensure that extra counselors and other resources were available to offer support to staff members or students after the announcement was made.
“It’s always very difficult when you lose a colleague or student or parent – it’s hard on everyone,” Saunders said. “You do the best you can to comfort and provide support for those in need.”
Saunders said Needham had worked for the district for four years and was assigned to the fifth-grade class at the middle school. He said Needham was well-liked and did some great things for the kids.
“He touched kids’ lives in a lot of respects, not just educationally,” Saunders said, adding that Needham also was involved in youth hockey.
Belgrade Middle School employs four counselors, but it wasn’t only Needham’s three colleagues there who were hit hard by the news, said Saunders. The counselors in all the school buildings work as a group, and they all “took it very hard,” he said.
“It’s difficult to think about someone not being there who’s had such an impact on students and staff,” he added. “He will be missed by many.”
Belgrade Middle School Principal Julie Mickolio said Tuesday that staff and students in the building were doing OK and availing themselves as needed to available support resources.
She added that Needham “was a very valued member of our staff and he will be greatly missed.”
Saunders said the district will continue to follow up with staff or students who need support in the coming weeks.
“We’re a close-knit community as educators, and Belgrade is a close-knit community,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”
District officials did not any information about pending services as of press time Tuesday.