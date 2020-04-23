2 Manhattanites get full-tuition scholarships to University of Montana–Western
Montana Western announced five high school seniors as the 2020-21 recipients of the UM-Western Chancellor’s Leadership Scholars Award, a four-year, full-tuition scholarship awarded to exceptional students residing in the state of Montana who will be attending the University of Montana Western in the fall. Two are from Manhattan.
Jodi Cameron
Cameron is a cross-country and track athlete coming from just outside of Manhattan. She was a member of the National Honor Society and enjoys exploring nature in her free time. Planning on becoming a physical therapist, Cameron will be pursuing a degree in Kinesiology at Montana Western.
Ruby Stenberg
Stenberg is a hardworking, outdoors loving student who has spent ten years in 4-H while growing up in Manhattan. She has been heavily involved in extracurricular activities in school including multiple sports, the Student Council and National Honor Society. Stenberg also was a participant in the Red Ants Pants Foundation’s Girls Leadership Program, which inspired her to help increase women’s leadership skills in rural communities. Stenberg plans on pursuing an elementary education degree at Montana Western and hopes to make a difference as an educator and a coach in a rural Montana community.
• Nathan Haycock of Belgrade High School was a 2020 Youth Serve Montana Scholarship recipent.
• Belgradians Madelynn Beals, Holly Vranish, and Lance Vranish were awarded SAE Grants for the 2020 Montana FFA scholarship and grant program.
• The following students made the Manhattan Christian Honor Roll. Not all could be printed.
• Grade 11: Anica Rose Bennett, Rachel Bos, Thomas Boscha, Taylor DeVries, Caidin Hill, Anna Keith, Eliana Kuperus, Genevieve Morrison, Caylyn Omdahl, Riley Schott, Jabin Sinnema, Hailey Thompson, Lindsee VanDyke, Cullen Visser, Maddie Visser, Devan G Walhof, Gavin Weiss, Kathryn Westlake, Dillon Wyatt,
Grade 12: Josiah Amunrud, Jacob Bos, Abigail Eaton, Emma Hinds, Seth Houghton, Caleb Kamerman, Charlie Keith, Jake Leep, Megan Leep, Samuel Jerod Leep, Madelyn Liudahl, Delanie Meyer, Benjamin Morrison, Amber Omdahl, Drew Roberts, Faith Shepard, Elias Swets, Rylie Thompson, Shayla VanDyken, Kellie Noel VanKirk,