The Belgrade School Board’s regularly scheduled meeting was derailed by a technical glitch Monday, so the board will meet instead this evening, May 14, at 6 p.m.
Superintendent Godfrey Saunders said it was necessary to reschedule the meeting in order to comply with public meeting access laws.
“We had to table it because, for some reason, we couldn’t get Facebook to work,” Saunders said. “We wanted to be sure we follow public meeting laws.”
Since the COVID-19 crisis began several weeks ago, trustees have met in person, but in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, their proceedings have been livestreamed over Facebook so the public can view and participate via online chat. The video feed did not work Monday evening, so the rescheduled meeting will be held tonight at 6 p.m.
Agenda items include:
• Discussion about Belgrade High School’s 2020 graduation ceremony.
• Establishing guidelines for use of district-owned fields and facilities between now and the beginning of the next school year.
• A proposal for the district to offer a summer food service program for the first time. In the past, summer meals for students have been provided by the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
• A proposal to establish a cooperative soccer program between Belgrade High School and Manhattan High School, which would allow Manhattan players to try out for the BHS teams.
• Appointment of new trustees via acclamation, swearing-in of new trustees, and recognition of retiring trustee Davey Lynn Haglund. Trustees also will be appointed to committees.
The complete agenda can be viewed on the district’s website at https://www.bsd44.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/5.14.2020-Special-Board-Meeting.pdf, or on the Belgrade School District Facebook page.
The Belgrade School Board meeting can be viewed on Zoom at the following site:
https://zoom.us/j/98417438721?pwd=K05XZXNkWU1ObVRtaDdwaUZGSmZ3UT09